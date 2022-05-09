High School baseball and softball playoffs get underway this week
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - High School baseball and softball playoffs begin this week at schools across North Carolina.
In softball, the Hoggard Vikings will be looking to win back-to-back 4A championships after defeating East Forsythe for the 2021 title. Hoggard is seeded 11th in this year’s 4A bracket. Topsail High is the highest-seeded local softball team, at #3 in 4A
In baseball, the New Hanover High Wildcats are the top local seeds at #1 in the 4A bracket. New Hanover won back-to-back 3A titles in 2018 & 2019, and will look to make it back to the championship series. The Whiteville Wolfpack are seeded 4th in the 2A bracket, and have had a lot of recent success, winning state championships in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.
Here is the schedule for local teams in the opening playoff rounds, scheduled for Tuesday. The starting times for the games vary depending on the site:
Baseball Round 1 - Tuesday, May 10
1A – Round 1
23) Vance Charter @ 10) East Columbus
2A – Round 1
29) Eastern Wayne @ 4) Whiteville (7pm)
30) Heide Trask @ 3) West Craven
31) East Bladen @ 2) Camden County
3A – Round 1
21) North Brunswick @ 12) Lee County
31) Durham School of Arts @ 2) South Brunswick
4A – Round 1
32) Overhills @ 1) New Hanover
17) Wakefield @ 16) Laney
24) Topsail @ 9) Gray’s Creek (6:30pm)
21) Green Level @ 12) Ashley
23) Southern Alamance @ 10) Hoggard
Softball Round 1 – Tuesday, May 10
1A – Round 1
21) Pender @ 12) Roxboro Community
26) NE Carolina Prep @ 7) East Columbus
2A – Round 1
25) West Bladen @ 8) South Columbus
21) East Bladen @ 12) East Duplin
19) Whiteville @ 14) SW Edgecombe
26) Wallace-Rose Hill @ 7) South Granville
23) Heide Trask @ 10) Bartlett Yancey
3A – Round 1
24) Havelock @ South Brunswick
22) Dixon @ 11) Vance County
4A – Round 1
17) Laney @ 16) Garner
30) Ashley @ 3) Topsail (6pm)
22) Willow Spring @ 11) Hoggard
