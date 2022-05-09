High School baseball and softball playoffs get underway this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - High School baseball and softball playoffs begin this week at schools across North Carolina.

In softball, the Hoggard Vikings will be looking to win back-to-back 4A championships after defeating East Forsythe for the 2021 title. Hoggard is seeded 11th in this year’s 4A bracket. Topsail High is the highest-seeded local softball team, at #3 in 4A

In baseball, the New Hanover High Wildcats are the top local seeds at #1 in the 4A bracket. New Hanover won back-to-back 3A titles in 2018 & 2019, and will look to make it back to the championship series. The Whiteville Wolfpack are seeded 4th in the 2A bracket, and have had a lot of recent success, winning state championships in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Here is the schedule for local teams in the opening playoff rounds, scheduled for Tuesday. The starting times for the games vary depending on the site:

Baseball Round 1 - Tuesday, May 10

1A – Round 1

23) Vance Charter @ 10) East Columbus

2A – Round 1

29) Eastern Wayne @ 4) Whiteville (7pm)

30) Heide Trask @ 3) West Craven

31) East Bladen @ 2) Camden County

3A – Round 1

21) North Brunswick @ 12) Lee County

31) Durham School of Arts @ 2) South Brunswick

4A – Round 1

32) Overhills @ 1) New Hanover

17) Wakefield @ 16) Laney

24) Topsail @ 9) Gray’s Creek (6:30pm)

21) Green Level @ 12) Ashley

23) Southern Alamance @ 10) Hoggard

Softball Round 1 – Tuesday, May 10

1A – Round 1

21) Pender @ 12) Roxboro Community

26) NE Carolina Prep @ 7) East Columbus

2A – Round 1

25) West Bladen @ 8) South Columbus

21) East Bladen @ 12) East Duplin

19) Whiteville @ 14) SW Edgecombe

26) Wallace-Rose Hill @ 7) South Granville

23) Heide Trask @ 10) Bartlett Yancey

3A – Round 1

24) Havelock @ South Brunswick

22) Dixon @ 11) Vance County

4A – Round 1

17) Laney @ 16) Garner

30) Ashley @ 3) Topsail (6pm)

22) Willow Spring @ 11) Hoggard

