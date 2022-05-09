Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: quiet & trending warmer

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, May 9, 2022
By Claire Fry
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins with a chilly ending to your Monday: 50s overnight and for your early morning work or school commute Tuesday.

Changes are in store as highs regain their footing through the 70s Tuesday afternoon and climb to near 80 Friday. Humidity and thunderstorm chances will also climb by then, marking a return to an unsettled summery feel.

Winds will be blustery in the early going with a low pressure system offshore. It will churn up the waters of the coast, so expect risks for rip currents to remain elevated through the weekend.

Get more specific with the numbers for Wilmington in your seven-day planning forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Don’t forget, you can customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into May with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

