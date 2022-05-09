Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: climbing the ladder to 80 this week

Your First Alert Weather Team
Your First Alert Weather Team(wect news)
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins with a chilly start in the 40s for the new work and school week with cool & crisp middle and upper 60s by the end of the day. Expect variably cloudy skies, but it’s unlikely you’ll need an umbrella through the early week.

Changes are in store as highs regain their footing through the 70s Tuesday and climb to near 80 Friday. Humidity and thunderstorm chances will also climb by then, marking a return to an unsettled summery feel.

Get more specific with the numbers for Wilmington in your seven-day planning forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Don’t forget, you can customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into May with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, May 8, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, May 8, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, May 8, 2022
First Alert Forecast: a wardrobe switch for cooler weather
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, May 8, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, May 8, 2022
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: crisp and sharply cooler for Mother’s Day