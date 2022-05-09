First Alert Forecast: climbing the ladder to 80 this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins with a chilly start in the 40s for the new work and school week with cool & crisp middle and upper 60s by the end of the day. Expect variably cloudy skies, but it’s unlikely you’ll need an umbrella through the early week.

Changes are in store as highs regain their footing through the 70s Tuesday and climb to near 80 Friday. Humidity and thunderstorm chances will also climb by then, marking a return to an unsettled summery feel.

