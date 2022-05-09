Diesel gas prices reach new high, regular gas approaches previous record

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The average gas price in North Carolina is inching towards breaking the record it just set for highest regular unleaded gas prices on March 3.

According to AAA, the current average in the state sits at $4.10 for regular, unleaded gasoline. At this time last month, the average sat at $3.88. In the Wilmington area, customers are seeing slightly above average prices: about $4.12 per gallon. Still, both remain below the national average at $4.33.

More notably, the average price of diesel fuel in the state is the highest in AAA records: $5.45 per gallon. This increase is a bit more dramatic than the crawl of regular gas: diesel fuel prices increased by 46 cents from one month ago to reach its current price.

