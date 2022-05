WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Maintetance crews are working on the bridge on Old Fayetteville Road across Sturgeon Creek, and the bridge will close at 9 a.m. and reopen by 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Drivers are advised to drive slowly near the work zone and the closures will detour drivers onto U.S. 74 and 76 and Lanvale Road North East.

