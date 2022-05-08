Water rescue crews searching for missing person in Lake Waccamaw

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are searching for a missing person in Lake Waccamaw.

Officials with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three people were kayaking on the lake and flipped over.

Two people have been rescued and are being evaluated by EMS. The third person is still unaccounted for. The incident happened around 12:45 Sunday afternoon.

Crews from Columbus and Bladen Counties are assisting with the search.

