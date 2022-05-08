Senior Connect
Water rescue crews searching for missing person in Lake Waccamaw

Crews are searching for a missing person after their kayak flipped over on Lake Waccamaw
Crews are searching for a missing person after their kayak flipped over on Lake Waccamaw(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are searching for a missing person in Lake Waccamaw.

Officials with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three people were kayaking on the lake and flipped over.

Two people have been rescued and are being evaluated by EMS. The third person is still unaccounted for. The incident happened around 12:45 Sunday afternoon.

Crews from Columbus and Bladen Counties are assisting with the search.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as we get more details.

