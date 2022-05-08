National Tourism Week wraps up, another record breaking year expected for New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tourism is what puts food on the table for many businesses across the state, and New Hanover County is gearing up for another record-breaking year.

National Travel and Tourism Week wrapped up this weekend across the state, and the county celebrated its 39th one.

“To celebrate those employees and workers and those of us that are in the industry,” said CEO of the New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority Kim Hufham. “And just exactly what we do throughout the year, and also the impact tourism has on the community.”

Hufham says that data from summer 2020 is the last full year that they have statistics from. Tourism brought in over half a billion dollars to New Hanover County, and employed over 6,000 people in the industry. Not only does it support local businesses, it also helps fund projects around the community.

“Last fiscal year, we looked at almost 80 million in room occupancy tax came in,” Hufham said. “That helps fund such things as our beach renourishment projects, our convention center, our ocean rescue program. So it’s very vital to our community and for the dollars that it brings in.”

She says that New Hanover County is a popular tourist destination for many because of how much it has to offer, and being a year-round destination.

Looking ahead to this summer, they’re expecting even bigger numbers.

“The numbers right now are indicating that yes, it’s going to be an extremely sees a busy season again,” she said. “Last year, we had record-breaking numbers for summer. And we’re hoping to top those again this year.”

The data from summer of 2021 for the county won’t be available until August, but those numbers are also expected to be record breaking.

