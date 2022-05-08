Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: a wardrobe switch for a sharply cooler Mother’s Day

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. morning, May 7, 2022
By Claire Fry
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday and Mother’s Day to you! Most plans with mom should go off without a hitch but prepare for changes in your first alert forecast brought on by a cold front.

Sunday will kick off with much cooler 50s to begin the morning behind the front. Fresh northerly breezes ought to extinguish most of the humidity and rain chances. Highs on Mother’s Day will be unseasonably cool as they struggle to reach the lower 60s by afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy to overcast. By Monday morning temperatures will dip into the 40s. Expect variably cloudy skies Monday with highs only reaching the upper 60s.

CHANGES AHEAD: 70s return on Tuesday and Wednesday. Higher humidity, warmer temperatures, and thunderstorm chances return late next week.

Details on this and more are available now with your seven-day planning forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into May with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

Finally, we we wrap up this North Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week, check out ways to prepare with a comprehensive storm guide at wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: crisp and sharply cooler for Mother’s Day
Big Mother's Day cooldown in SE NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. night May 7, 2022
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: summery & unsettled
Some scattered storms are likely this evening and on Saturday
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening May 6, 2022