First Alert Forecast: a wardrobe switch for a sharply cooler Mother’s Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday and Mother’s Day to you! Most plans with mom should go off without a hitch but prepare for changes in your first alert forecast brought on by a cold front.

Sunday will kick off with much cooler 50s to begin the morning behind the front. Fresh northerly breezes ought to extinguish most of the humidity and rain chances. Highs on Mother’s Day will be unseasonably cool as they struggle to reach the lower 60s by afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy to overcast. By Monday morning temperatures will dip into the 40s. Expect variably cloudy skies Monday with highs only reaching the upper 60s.

CHANGES AHEAD: 70s return on Tuesday and Wednesday. Higher humidity, warmer temperatures, and thunderstorm chances return late next week.

Details on this and more are available now with your seven-day planning forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into May with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

Finally, we we wrap up this North Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week, check out ways to prepare with a comprehensive storm guide at wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.