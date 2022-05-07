Wilmington Police on scene of shooting at Shipyard at Wilmington apartments

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is responding to a shooting at an apartment complex off of Carolina Beach Road.

A call came in around 10 o’clock Saturday morning about a shooting at the Shipyard at Wilmington apartments in the 700 block of Galley Lane.

WPD’s Mobile Command Unit is at the scene. Officials say this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

We will continue to update this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.