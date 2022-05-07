‘We really depend on this day:’ Mother’s Day hits big with local florists

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you haven’t made it to buy your mother or grandmother flowers for Mother’s Day yet, you might be out of luck.

One local floral shop in Wilmington says that Mother’s Day is what keeps her business afloat.

“It’s quite busier than Valentine’s Day,” Flora Verdi Owner Maria Cholanian said. “Everybody has a mother, not everybody has a girlfriend.”

Cholanian has been in business in Wilmington for over 10 years. She says every Mother’s Day weekend, she’ll be up through the night to fulfill those orders for mom and grandma.

“They usually call two days ahead or one day ahead,” she says. “That’s what’s happening all day today. The phone’s ringing and unfortunately, I have to tell people, I’m very sorry but we’re straight out.”

The flower shop wasn’t the only place to get flowers for mom this weekend, women from Purpose Church wanted to make sure all mothers were celebrated with nothing other than flowers. They gathered at the entrances of Independence Mall on Saturday afternoon, giving every mother a flower.

“We just wanted to give back to the community, especially to the mothers,” Associate Pastor of Purpose Church International Iesha Bunting said. “For all their hard work, all the generosity, all the love and kindness that they give.”

Even though business was slammed for places like Flora Verdi this weekend, Cholanian says that it’s a good sign for the future.

“It’s been a hard two years and having people order and being able to spend their money, is a good sign that there’s some recovery,” she said.

