Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘We really depend on this day:’ Mother’s Day hits big with local florists

Floral shops say that Mother's Day is their busiest holiday.
Floral shops say that Mother's Day is their busiest holiday.(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you haven’t made it to buy your mother or grandmother flowers for Mother’s Day yet, you might be out of luck.

One local floral shop in Wilmington says that Mother’s Day is what keeps her business afloat.

“It’s quite busier than Valentine’s Day,” Flora Verdi Owner Maria Cholanian said. “Everybody has a mother, not everybody has a girlfriend.”

Cholanian has been in business in Wilmington for over 10 years. She says every Mother’s Day weekend, she’ll be up through the night to fulfill those orders for mom and grandma.

“They usually call two days ahead or one day ahead,” she says. “That’s what’s happening all day today. The phone’s ringing and unfortunately, I have to tell people, I’m very sorry but we’re straight out.”

The flower shop wasn’t the only place to get flowers for mom this weekend, women from Purpose Church wanted to make sure all mothers were celebrated with nothing other than flowers. They gathered at the entrances of Independence Mall on Saturday afternoon, giving every mother a flower.

“We just wanted to give back to the community, especially to the mothers,” Associate Pastor of Purpose Church International Iesha Bunting said. “For all their hard work, all the generosity, all the love and kindness that they give.”

Even though business was slammed for places like Flora Verdi this weekend, Cholanian says that it’s a good sign for the future.

“It’s been a hard two years and having people order and being able to spend their money, is a good sign that there’s some recovery,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Wilmington Police respond to shooting
Wilmington Police: Two people shot Saturday morning
Barefoot Brew coffee shop in Elizabethtown.
Small businesses finally recovering from pandemic losses now fearing costs of goods with inflation
Many businesses, especially small ones in small towns, have struggled over the past two years...
Small businesses finally recovering from pandemic losses now fearing costs of goods with inflation
According to WPD officials, the driver in the other vehicle was unharmed, but the motorcyclist...
Gingerwood Drive and Market Street intersection closed after collision involving motorcycle