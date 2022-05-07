Gingerwood Drive and Market Street intersection closed after collision involving motorcycle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A collision involving a motorcycle has shut down the Gingerwood Drive and Market Street intersection.

According to WPD officials, the driver in the other vehicle was unharmed, but the motorcyclist sustained severe injuries and has been taken to Novant Health New Hanover Medical Center.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown.

Law enforcement is still investigating the scene, and residents are advised to use alternative routes.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more details are available.

