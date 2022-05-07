Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gingerwood Drive and Market Street intersection closed after collision involving motorcycle

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A collision involving a motorcycle has shut down the Gingerwood Drive and Market Street intersection.

According to WPD officials, the driver in the other vehicle was unharmed, but the motorcyclist sustained severe injuries and has been taken to Novant Health New Hanover Medical Center.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown.

Law enforcement is still investigating the scene, and residents are advised to use alternative routes.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more details are available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Conservation groups plan live sea turtle release at Oak Island
Conservation groups plan live sea turtle release at Oak Island
Expert tips to create great compost
Cape Fear Gardening: Composting is good for your yard and the environment
After years of infamy, the house at 545 Dessie Road has been demolished
Home infamous for criminal activity demolished
Where does the right to free speech end? While the constitution grants all the right to free...
Could Wilmington’s Emergency Management Coordinator face consequences for protesting coronavirus-related requirements?