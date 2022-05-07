Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Fred Savage dropped from ‘The Wonder Years’ amid allegations

FILE - Actor Fred Savage attends the FOX All-Star Party at the Fox Winter TCA on Friday, Jan....
FILE - Actor Fred Savage attends the FOX All-Star Party at the Fox Winter TCA on Friday, Jan. 15, 2016, Pasadena, Calif. Savage has been dropped as an executive producer and director of “The Wonder Years” amid allegations of inappropriate conduct, the show’s production company has confirmed.(Richard Shotwell | Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fred Savage has been dropped as an executive producer and director of the rebooted “The Wonder Years” amid allegations of inappropriate conduct, the television show’s production company has confirmed.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of ‘The Wonder Years,’” a statement Saturday from 20th Television said.

20th Television did not immediately provide any additional details. A spokesperson for Savage did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Savage, 45, was a child star when he appeared in the original series, which ran on ABC from 1988-93 and followed a suburban white family in the late 1960s and early 1970s. A new version of the show, which features Don Cheadle as the narrator, premiered last fall. The new series revolves around a Black family living in Montgomery, Alabama, in the late 1960s.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Wilmington Police respond to shooting
Wilmington Police on scene of shooting at Shipyard at Wilmington apartments
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Friday to sign house bill 7071, which will...
Governor signs ‘sales tax holiday’ package; gas, diapers, essential items becoming tax-free
A Cuban hotel was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Desperate search for survivors in Cuba hotel blast; 26 dead
First Lady Jill Biden and Romania’s First Lady Carmen Iohannis talk with Ukrainian and Romanian...
Jill Biden hears heartbreak of Ukrainian moms now in Romania