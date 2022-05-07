Senior Connect
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: a mild & muggy, then crisp and cool Mother’s Day weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, May 6, 2022
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Mother’s Day weekend. Most plans with mom should go off without a hitch, but prepare for changes in your first alert forecast brought on by a cold front.

Ahead of the front, daytime temperatures will continue to ping the steamy 80s. Spotty showers may dot the Cape Fear radar later this afternoon through the evening, but they likely won’t be as strong as Friday.

Behind the front, fresh northerly breezes ought to extinguish most of the humidity and rain chances and open a seasonably cool temperature pattern of 70s for highs and 50s for lows beginning Mother’s Day through the middle of the week.

Details on this and more are available now with your seven-day planning forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into May with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

Finally, we we wrap up this North Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week, check out ways to prepare with a comprehensive storm guide at wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

