Trial expected to begin next week for former NHC band director accused of sex crimes
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The trial for a former New Hanover County Schools band teacher accused of sex crimes is expected to begin Monday in Bladen County, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Peter Frank, who worked at Roland-Grise Middle School as a band director, was arrested in Jan. 2020 and has been charged with committing several sex crimes to students from 1999 to 2019.
