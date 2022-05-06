Senior Connect
Trial expected to begin next week for former NHC band director accused of sex crimes

Peter Frank
Peter Frank(New Hanover County Detention Center)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The trial for a former New Hanover County Schools band teacher accused of sex crimes is expected to begin Monday in Bladen County, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Peter Frank, who worked at Roland-Grise Middle School as a band director, was arrested in Jan. 2020 and has been charged with committing several sex crimes to students from 1999 to 2019.

Ex-Roland Grise band teacher indicted on 17 sex crime charges
Search warrants detail alleged sex act by former band teacher with NHC middle schooler

