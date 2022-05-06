Senior Connect
Riverlights unveils plans for 37-acre ‘commercial village’

An artist's rendering of 7Bridge at Riverlights.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been unveiled for a commercial village in Riverlights, the 1,400-acre master-planned community which sits along three miles of the Cape Fear River in New Hanover County.

Riverlights representatives say the 37-acre commercial village, named 7Bridge, will have parcels for retail, entertainment, service commercial, and offices.

“7Bridge is part of a larger 120-acre mixed-use village that will anchor the southern entrance to Riverlights with a variety of residential projects including Argento, a new multi-family luxury apartment community, and The Cottages, Wilmington’s first single-family-for-rent neighborhood,” a news release states.

Plans are for the initial businesses in 7Bridge to open between late 2023 and mid 2024.

“We are developing this as a pedestrian friendly lifestyle and convenient commercial center that elevates the everyday for our Riverlights community and the surrounding area,” said Nick Cassala, vice president of operations for Riverlights. “We anticipate national brands and franchises will want to locate here, as well as independent entrepreneurs.”

Argento, which will be located on River Road and Quigley Boulevard, is a 17-acre parcel designed for up to 286 multi-family units. Plans are for Argento to be completed in 2024.

Adjacent to 7Bridge is the site for a New Hanover County elementary school expected to open for the 2025-26 academic year, and The Cottages, which is scheduled for completion in 2023.

The City of Wilmington also has plans for a future public park on a 4.9-acre site with access to Motts Creek.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

