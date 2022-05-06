Senior Connect
Leland multi-use path wins NCDOT Mobi award

The Old Fayetteville Road Multi-Use Path in Leland
The Old Fayetteville Road Multi-Use Path in Leland(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland’s Old Fayetteville Road Multi-Use Path and Resurfacing project won a NCDOT Mobi Award.

The project was one of 12 finalists up for the small urban category. The Mobi Award presentation praised the path for the important areas it connects and for its disability-friendly upgrades.

“Winning this award highlights the importance of this project and what it means for the area,” said Leland Public Services Director Brannon Richards in a release. “We have taken a very busy street corridor that routinely had people walking along a road with no pedestrian and bicycle access and provided a safe means of transportation for everyone while removing this activity from the roadway.”

The mile-long multi-use path runs from Founders Park to North Brunswick High School alongside Old Fayetteville Road. The path also provides access to the Leland Town Hall, Leland Library, and the Brunswick Senior Resource Center. Separated from the road, the path allows for safer pedestrian use and enough space for bicycles.

The Mobi Awards were created to celebrate transportation projects from across the state. In other categories, the Charlotte’s CityLYNX Gold Line Streetcar project won awards in the innovation and large urban categories. The CCX Carolina Connector won the urban category, and the City of Creedmoor Cross City Trail won the rural category.

The City of Creedmoor Cross City Trail provides a nature-filled bicycle path which runs for 3.5 miles in Granville County
The City of Creedmoor Cross City Trail provides a nature-filled bicycle path which runs for 3.5 miles in Granville County(NCDOT)
Charlotte's CityLYNX Gold Line Streetcar Project is the latest edition of the city's public transportation
Charlotte's CityLYNX Gold Line Streetcar Project is the latest edition of the city's public transportation(NCDOT)
The Mobi award given to the Old Fayetteville Road Multi-Use Path
The Mobi award given to the Old Fayetteville Road Multi-Use Path(Town of Leland)

