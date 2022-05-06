Home infamous for criminal activity to be demolished

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - After years of infamy, the house at 545 Dessie Road is set to be demolished.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigators say that three murders have occurred on the property. One died last September in a shooting that also injured two others.

Just a few months ago, a judge placed a restraining order on the property. Now, it’s set to be demolished after the house was officially declared a nuisance. With demolition completed, the property will be turned over to the Columbus County school board.

“It simply had gotten to a place where enough was enough, and we had to act,” said District Attorney Ben David.

“This location has been a problem for years, constantly draining law enforcement resources and reducing the quality of life for members in this community,” said Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene in a previous release.

