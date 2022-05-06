Senior Connect
Tabor Correctional Institution officer resigns, faces drug, gun charges

Derek C. Madden
Derek C. Madden(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A correctional officer assigned to Tabor Correctional Institution was arrested Thursday on numerous drug and gun charges.

Following his arrest, 32-year-old Derek C. Madden of Lumberton resigned Friday.

According to a news release on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a search warrant was executed Thursday May 5 by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Opioid Overdose Investigators, Drug Enforcement Division Investigators, SWAT Team Operators and Deputies with the Community Impact Team at 8472 Hwy 72 E., Lumberton.

Investigators seized a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl, suboxone strips, methadone, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, U.S. Currency and 99 firearms.

Madden was charged with two counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine, two counts Possession with intent Manufacture, Sell and Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent Manufacture, Sell and Deliver a Scheduled III Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance, nine counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Simple Possession of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance.

99 guns seized by investigators during search
99 guns seized by investigators during search(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

He is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1,075,000.00 secured bond.

Public personnel records show Madden was originally hired as a Correctional Officer in October 2016. The last entry in his records show he received a salary of $38,451 after an increase of $938 in July 2020.

As well as the criminal charges, an internal investigation is underway.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191 or email drugs@robesoncoso.org.

