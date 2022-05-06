Former NHRMC employee accused of grooming teenage girls gets two years supervised probation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A former physician assistant at Novant’s New Hanover Regional Medical Center was sentenced to 24 months supervised probation in court April 18, 2022.

Charles Edward Walton was arrested November 8, 2021 and charged with several counts of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the narrative provided by the plaintiffs, the teenage victims slept over at the 47-year-old’s house with Walton’s ex-stepdaughters where he allegedly gave the girls alcohol, marijuana, and prescription sleeping drug Ambien. During the sleepovers, Walton allegedly had inappropriate conversations with the teens and engaged them in drinking games.

The Assistant to the North Carolina District Attorney confirmed Charles E. Walton pleaded guilty to three counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile. Judge Jeffrey Noeker imposed two 45-day sentences to run concurrently; the two 45-day sentences were suspended for 24 months and Walton has been placed on probation for that time.

“During probation, he must remain employed, pay the out-of-pocket- expenses for therapy for the victims, have no contact with the victims (except those related to him), destroy any videos or photographs that he may have of the victims, comply with any no contact order in place, comply with the requirements of the medical board, and not be alone with any minor females,” stated the Assistant to the D.A. in an email.

All of the victims and their parents were present in court for the plea.

