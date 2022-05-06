First Alert Forecast: summery & unsettled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! We’re wrapping up a mild and humid day in the upper 80s with an approaching cold front. Spotty storms may continue to dot the Cape Fear radar throughout the overnight hours; a few could even ping severe limits. But, once again, it’s not a guarantee every backyard picks up a shower.

The latest run of our hour by hour model shows some rogue showers and storms in SE NC through mid evening. Heavier rain and more concentrated thunderstorm activity is likely by late evening. It will push off the coast after midnight. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/mRzApbgvc1 — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) May 6, 2022

Behind the front, fresh northerly breezes ought to extinguish most of the humidity and rain chances and open a seasonably cool temperature pattern of 70s for highs and 50s for lows beginning Mother’s Day.

Dig into the details with your seven-day planning forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook even deeper into May with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

