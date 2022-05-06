First Alert Forecast: summery & unsettled
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! We’re wrapping up a mild and humid day in the upper 80s with an approaching cold front. Spotty storms may continue to dot the Cape Fear radar throughout the overnight hours; a few could even ping severe limits. But, once again, it’s not a guarantee every backyard picks up a shower.
Behind the front, fresh northerly breezes ought to extinguish most of the humidity and rain chances and open a seasonably cool temperature pattern of 70s for highs and 50s for lows beginning Mother’s Day.
Dig into the details with your seven-day planning forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.
Or, customize your location and extend your outlook even deeper into May with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.
