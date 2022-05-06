First Alert Forecast: a summery and unsettled start to Mother’s Day weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Friday! Ahead of a cold front, daytime temperatures will continue to ping the steamy 80s to near 90 inland. Spotty storms may dot the Cape Fear radar later this afternoon through the evening, and a few could even ping severe limits. But, once again, it’s not a guarantee every backyard picks up a shower.

Behind the front, fresh northerly breezes ought to extinguish most of the humidity and rain chances and open a seasonably cool temperature pattern of 70s for highs and 50s for lows beginning Mother’s Day.

Dig into the details with your seven-day planning forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook even deeper into May with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

For this North Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week or any time, visit your comprehensive storm guide at wect.com/hurricane.

