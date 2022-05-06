DHHS secretary tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley announced Friday he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Thanks to my vaccines and booster, I’m experiencing mild symptoms,” he said.

Kinsley said he took an at-home COVID-19 test provided by the federal government to confirm his sickness.

Kinsley was sworn in as as secretary on Jan. 1 as the first openly gay North Carolina cabinet member.

According to recent data from DHHS, more than 12,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported this week. 373 people were hospitalized with the virus in the week ending on March 30.

Click here for full story from WRAL.

Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.