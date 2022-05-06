Senior Connect
DHHS secretary tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms

Kody H. Kinsley
Kody H. Kinsley(NCDHHS)
By WRAL Health Team
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley announced Friday he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Thanks to my vaccines and booster, I’m experiencing mild symptoms,” he said.

Kinsley said he took an at-home COVID-19 test provided by the federal government to confirm his sickness.

Kinsley was sworn in as as secretary on Jan. 1 as the first openly gay North Carolina cabinet member.

According to recent data from DHHS, more than 12,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported this week. 373 people were hospitalized with the virus in the week ending on March 30.

