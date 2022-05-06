Crime drama Hightown to film scenes in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Starz TV series Hightown will be filming in Wilmington on Friday, May 6.

The filming permit application explains that the cast and crew will be filming driving scenes on North 23rd Street from around 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. But drivers shouldn’t worry: the scenes will be filmed in the flow of traffic.

Per the Starz website, “Set in beautiful but bleak Cape Cod, Hightown follows one woman’s journey to sobriety, overshadowed by an unfolding murder investigation.”

The series stars Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale and Riley Voelkel.

