Conservation groups plan live sea turtle release at Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Karen Beasley Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, joined by the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program and the Caswell Beach Turtle Watch, are overseeing a live sea turtle release at the Beach Access Location at SE 49th Street, near the Middleton Recreation Complex, on Monday, May 9.

Staff will close the public beach area immediately in front of the access pathway by 2 p.m. to place barriers on the beach to direct the turtles towards the ocean.

The turtles will be released by 2:30 p.m. and anyone planning to attend is advised to be there no later than 2:15 p.m..

Photos and video from aerial drone footage will be recorded and made available shortly after the release for anyone unable to attend.

