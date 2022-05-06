Senior Connect
Conservation groups plan live sea turtle release at Oak Island

A dead green sea turtle washes up on the beach in the Khor Kalba Conservation Reserve, in the city of Kalba, on the east coast of the United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. More than one in five species of reptiles worldwide, including the green sea turtle, are threatened with extinction, according to a comprehensive new assessment of thousands of species published Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in the journal Nature.(AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Karen Beasley Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, joined by the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program and the Caswell Beach Turtle Watch, are overseeing a live sea turtle release at the Beach Access Location at SE 49th Street, near the Middleton Recreation Complex, on Monday, May 9.

Staff will close the public beach area immediately in front of the access pathway by 2 p.m. to place barriers on the beach to direct the turtles towards the ocean.

The turtles will be released by 2:30 p.m. and anyone planning to attend is advised to be there no later than 2:15 p.m..

Photos and video from aerial drone footage will be recorded and made available shortly after the release for anyone unable to attend.

