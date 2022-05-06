Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Celebrity chef sponsors service dogs for veterans

McNew and his Psychiatric Medical Alert Service dog are the first to benefit from the Robert...
McNew and his Psychiatric Medical Alert Service dog are the first to benefit from the Robert Irvine Foundation sponsorship(Michael Pelzer | WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Celebrity chef Robert Irvine visited paws4people’s campus in Castle Hayne Friday to present Army veteran Zack McNew and his service dog Bentley with their red vests for passing their final certifications.

The Robert Irvine Foundation, founded by Irvine, is a New leash on Life Sponsor of the paws4people’s paws4vets program, which places service dogs with veterans, first responders, and their families.

According to a news release, McNew and his Psychiatric Medical Alert Service dog are the first to benefit from the Robert Irvine Foundation sponsorship.

Zack spent six years active duty with the U.S. Army, as a Military Police officer. While serving, he was a Military Working Dog handler, and deployed to Iraq, where he was always on high alert for threats. As a result, he is diagnosed with PTSD. Zack experiences heightened anxiety, struggles with depression and feelings of survivor’s guilt, and often lacks the motivation and energy to leave his home and interact with society.

Among other things, Bentley is trained to help his owner by “anchoring” his anxiety and paying attention when out in public to cut down on McNew’s hyper-vigilance.

Zack McNew and service dog Bentley
Zack McNew and service dog Bentley(Michael Pelzer | WECT)

Previously, Irvine has appeared at celebrity chef fundraisers for GLOW Academy.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Deputies were called to remove Natosha Tew from audience after she exceeded her time limit to...
Could Wilmington’s Emergency Management Coordinator face consequences for protesting coronavirus-related requirements?
Brunswick County Health Services has announced the latest dates for pop-up Covid-19 vaccination...
Brunswick County announces dates for upcoming pop-up vaccination clinics
Hightown to film scenes in Wilmington
Crime drama Hightown to film scenes in Wilmington
The Old Fayetteville Road Multi-Use Path in Leland
Leland multi-use path wins NCDOT Mobi award