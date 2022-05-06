Cape Fear Gardening: Composting is good for your yard and the environment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Composting is a great way to recycle organic materials from in and around your yard and reduce waste by adding food scraps from your kitchen.

In this week’s video an expert from New Hanover County Arboretum explains how to make the best compost by alternating layers of carbon-rich leaves, nitrogen-rich food waste, and soil if you have space for a compost bin. Vermicomposting is explained as a good method for gardeners with limited space.

Over time, the compost pile will break down into rich, textured organic matter that can be added to your planting beds or turf to contribute nutrients and improve health.

