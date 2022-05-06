Brunswick County announces dates for upcoming pop-up vaccination clinics

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services has announced the latest dates for pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinics.

“Vaccinations will take place inside the Waccamaw Park Community Building and the Town Creek Park Community Building. The vaccination clinics follow the state guidelines for a clinical setting and require everyone to wear masks,” writes a county release.

Appointments are allowed but not necessary. Both locations will be indoor clinics, and all Covid-19 vaccinations are free regardless of health insurance status.

May 11, Wednesday - Town Creek Park community Building (6420 Ocean Highway East, Winnabow) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 23, Monday - Town Creek Park community Building (6420 Ocean Highway East, Winnabow) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 1, Wednesday - Town Creek Park community Building (6420 Ocean Highway East, Winnabow) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 8, Wednesday - Waccamaw Park Community Building (5855 Waccamaw School Rd. NW, Ash) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 13, Monday - Town Creek Park community Building (6420 Ocean Highway East, Winnabow) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



“Health Services requires written permission from a parent/legal guardian to administer vaccines to those aged 5-15 and boosters to those aged 12-17. If someone else brings your child to these clinics, complete a consent form to send with them. Forms are available for download at brunswickcountync.gov/vaccines.”

“The CDC now recommends Moderna & Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines as best choice for most people for preventing severe infection from COVID-19. People who prefer to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will continue to have access to it, given they do not have any contraindications, as will people who cannot receive an mRNA vaccine”

You can also still sign up for an appointment for anyone 5 and older to get vaccinated at the Brunswick County Health Services main clinic (25 Courthouse Drive Building A). You can sign up for an appointment online, and if you have questions you can call the county Public Health Call Line at 910-253-2339.

