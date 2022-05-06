Annual Parade of Homes features fewer homes but over $25 million worth of real estate

Senior Connect
By Frances Weller
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington-Cape Fear Homebuilders Association’s Parade of Homes looks a lot different than it has in the past. That’s because the 36th annual parade only features 34 homes--fewer than half the number usually showcased.

Cameron Moore, Executive Officer of WCFHBA says they simply don’t have the inventory.

“A lot of the houses that are coming on the market are either sold or about to be sold, which is really good for the builders,” Moore says.

The pandemic paused the parade for two years and Moore says they are still feeling the impact.

“We have material challenges and labor challenges,” he says.

Moore says despite the fact fewer homes will be showcased this year, the parade promises to feature homes with a lot of unique features.

“We have 34 homes this year with 16 builders and an accumulation of $26 million worth of real estate. Consumers will see a lot of new technology.”

The 2022 Parade of Homes will wrap up this weekend, May 7-8. Homes are open both days from noon to 5 p.m.

For a look at some of the homes on the tour, click here.

