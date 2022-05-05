Senior Connect
WPD searching for missing person

Lawrence Lenier
Lawrence Lenier(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a missing person report for Lawrence Lenier.

According to the release, Lenier is 69 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes and short grey hair. He may be with his daughter Sharnese Lanier, and his last known contact was on May 4 on the 300 block of Princess Street.

“If you see him please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609,” writes the WPD.

