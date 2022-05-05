Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington Greek Festival returns for its 30th anniversary

Wilmington’s annual Greek Festival will be a drive-thru event this year
Wilmington’s annual Greek Festival will be a drive-thru event this year
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Greek Festival will return for it’s 30th anniversary celebration from Friday, May 13 to Sunday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Sunday, the festival closes at 5 p.m.

The festival features live Greek music, gift shops, books and tours of the sanctuary at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. The community also will bring a wide variety of food: Greek-Style Lemon Chicken, Leg of Lamb, Mousaka, Pastitso, Lamb Gyros, Chicken Gyros and more.

“Our community has been working hard to prepare all of the time-honored family pastry recipes for your enjoyment. Our award-winning dancers will be entertaining everyone with their audience-pleasing dances, wearing some of their award-winning costumes, accompanied by a LIVE Greek Band for everyone’s enjoyment,” writes a Wilmington Greek Festival release.

Drive-thru service will still be available throughout the weekend, and guests can park for free at the UNCW Auxiliary Parking Lot behind Taco Bell. Free continuous shuttle service will also be provided throughout the festival. You can learn more online at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Parade of Home features fewer homes due to low inventory
Annual Parade of Homes features fewer homes but over $25 million worth of real estate
Wilmington Police say the city's busiest roads are also among the most dangerous.
“If you can prepare, then you’re ready:” Wilmington Police encourage pedestrian safety after recent fatalities
In the late 1800s, Bladen County native George Henry White served two terms as the nation’s...
It takes a village: Community renovates 100-year-old farmhouse, creates lasting legacy to G.H. White
The Superb Beach Soccer Festival is being held at Carolina Beach this weekend
Kick off your weekend with the Superb Beach Soccer Festival at Carolina Beach!