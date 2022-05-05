Wilmington Greek Festival returns for its 30th anniversary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Greek Festival will return for it’s 30th anniversary celebration from Friday, May 13 to Sunday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Sunday, the festival closes at 5 p.m.

The festival features live Greek music, gift shops, books and tours of the sanctuary at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. The community also will bring a wide variety of food: Greek-Style Lemon Chicken, Leg of Lamb, Mousaka, Pastitso, Lamb Gyros, Chicken Gyros and more.

“Our community has been working hard to prepare all of the time-honored family pastry recipes for your enjoyment. Our award-winning dancers will be entertaining everyone with their audience-pleasing dances, wearing some of their award-winning costumes, accompanied by a LIVE Greek Band for everyone’s enjoyment,” writes a Wilmington Greek Festival release.

Drive-thru service will still be available throughout the weekend, and guests can park for free at the UNCW Auxiliary Parking Lot behind Taco Bell. Free continuous shuttle service will also be provided throughout the festival. You can learn more online at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.