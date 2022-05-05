Willie Stargell 5K Road Race set for Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds of runners will race around Mayfaire Town Center Saturday, May 7 for the third annual Willie Stargell 5K Road Race and Walk. The event raises money to help local people living with kidney disease.

The event opens with a timed 1-mile run/walk at 7:45 a.m., followed by the 5K race at 8:00 a.m. All finishers will receive a Willie Stargell #8 baseball hat and finisher medal.

The race continues the Willie Stargell Foundation’s mission of honoring the legacy of Willie Stargell of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by helping people battling the same disease that claimed his life. Monies raised are used for research, patient care and treatment. The foundation’s biggest fundraiser will be held Nov. 4-6. This will be the 20th year for event held at the Country Club of Landfall.

Stargell was a star player for the Pittsburgh Pirates for over 20 years. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1988. Stargell, who was married to Wilmington native, Margaret Weller-Stargell, passed away from kidney disease in 2001.

The Stargell 5K is sponsored by DFS Agency. If you are interested in registering for Saturday’s race, click here.

