Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Willie Stargell 5K Road Race set for Saturday

Runners will race Saturday morning in Mayfaire Town Center for the third annual Willie Stargell 5K
Willie Stargell 5k in 2021
Willie Stargell 5k in 2021(Willie Stargell Foundation)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds of runners will race around Mayfaire Town Center Saturday, May 7 for the third annual Willie Stargell 5K Road Race and Walk. The event raises money to help local people living with kidney disease.

The event opens with a timed 1-mile run/walk at 7:45 a.m., followed by the 5K race at 8:00 a.m. All finishers will receive a Willie Stargell #8 baseball hat and finisher medal.

The race continues the Willie Stargell Foundation’s mission of honoring the legacy of Willie Stargell of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by helping people battling the same disease that claimed his life. Monies raised are used for research, patient care and treatment. The foundation’s biggest fundraiser will be held Nov. 4-6. This will be the 20th year for event held at the Country Club of Landfall.

Stargell was a star player for the Pittsburgh Pirates for over 20 years. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1988. Stargell, who was married to Wilmington native, Margaret Weller-Stargell, passed away from kidney disease in 2001.

The Stargell 5K is sponsored by DFS Agency. If you are interested in registering for Saturday’s race, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Nine homes and businesses are included in the 18th annual Rose Garden Tour
Stop and Smell the Roses: 18th annual Rose Garden Tour set for this weekend
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Theatre teacher needs racks for costume closet
Art at the Harbor Way Gardens
Harbor Island Garden Club celebrates its 70th anniversary with Art at the Harbor Way Gardens event
Two local stores are participating in Free Comic Book Day (Generic photo)
Local shops to participate in Free Comic Book Day on Saturday