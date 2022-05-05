Upcoming commencement ceremonies may impact traffic

CAPE FEAR REGION, N.C. (WECT) - As the end of the school year approaches, students and families look forward to graduation ceremonies. However, the large numbers of attendees may impact traffic. Dates, times and locations are as follows:

Brunswick Community College

Date: Friday, May 6, at Odell Williamson Auditorium at 3 p.m. Check-in begins at 1:30 p.m.

Traffic impact: Medium along US 17 Ocean Hwy East and Old Ocean Hwy.

University of North Carolina Wilmington

Dates: Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, at Trask Coliseum. Each ceremony will last 1.5-2 hours.

Times: Friday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Traffic impact: High in the 600-block of S. College Road during the hour before and the hour after the ceremonies.

Cape Fear Community College

Date: Friday, May 13, at Wilson Center. Rehearsal will be held on Thursday, May 12, at 2 p.m.

Times: Friday at 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Traffic impact: High in the downtown Wilmington business district and parking may be limited in the city and county parking decks on 2nd and 3rd Streets.

