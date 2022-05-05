Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Upcoming commencement ceremonies may impact traffic

UNCW graduates
UNCW graduates
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE FEAR REGION, N.C. (WECT) - As the end of the school year approaches, students and families look forward to graduation ceremonies. However, the large numbers of attendees may impact traffic. Dates, times and locations are as follows:

Brunswick Community College

Date: Friday, May 6, at Odell Williamson Auditorium at 3 p.m. Check-in begins at 1:30 p.m.

Traffic impact: Medium along US 17 Ocean Hwy East and Old Ocean Hwy.

University of North Carolina Wilmington

Dates: Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, at Trask Coliseum. Each ceremony will last 1.5-2 hours.

Times: Friday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Traffic impact: High in the 600-block of S. College Road during the hour before and the hour after the ceremonies.

Cape Fear Community College

Date: Friday, May 13, at Wilson Center. Rehearsal will be held on Thursday, May 12, at 2 p.m.

Times: Friday at 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Traffic impact: High in the downtown Wilmington business district and parking may be limited in the city and county parking decks on 2nd and 3rd Streets.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Individuals from several Faith communities in Pender County gathered at the Gazebo in Hampstead...
National Day of Prayer marked by ceremony at Hampstead Gazebo
Hurricane Preparedness Week: Evacuation routes
Hurricane Preparedness Week: Evacuation routes
Hurricane Preparedness Week: Evacuation routes
Hurricane Preparedness Week: Evacuation routes
Garrett was sleeping in his bed when another resident beat him so severely he died from his...
Lawsuit settled against assisted living facility after beating death of resident