Two being held under $10 million bonds after drug bust in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people are being held under identical $10 million bonds after a months-long drug investigation led to their arrests Wednesday in Wilmington.

“The Wilmington Police Department Special Investigations Division (SID), in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), recently executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Manly Avenue,” the WPD stated in a news release. “26-year-old Marcos Montiel-Lopez from Wilmington and 31-year-old Bianca Leon-Perez from Burgaw were taken into custody after investigators seized more than 4,322 grams of methamphetamine and over 744 grams of cocaine.”

Montiel-Lopez was charged with Trafficking Cocaine by Possession, Trafficking Cocaine by Manufacture, Trafficking Methamphetamine by Possession, Trafficking Methamphetamine by Manufacture, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Methamphetamine, Manufacture/Sell/Deliver/Possession of a Controlled Substance W/N 1000 FT. of School, Manufacture/Sell/Deliver/Possession of a Controlled Substance W/N 1000 FT. of Park, and Resist/Delay/Obstruct (2x).

Leon-Perez was charged with Trafficking Cocaine by Possession, Trafficking Cocaine by Manufacture, Trafficking Methamphetamine by Possession, Trafficking Methamphetamine by Manufacture, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Methamphetamine, Manufacture/Sell/Deliver/Possession of a Controlled Substance W/N 1000 FT. of School, and Manufacture/Sell/Deliver/Possession of a Controlled Substance W/N 1000 FT. of Park.

