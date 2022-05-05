Pender County Detective resigns following criminal charges

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A detective for the Pender County Sheriff’s office is off the job Thursday, after being criminally charged by Jacksonville Police. A spokesman for the Jacksonville Police Department confirms that Jordan Simpson turned himself in on misdemeanor assault charges following a fight in Jacksonville over the weekend.

The fight was reported to Jacksonville Police at 2:40 a.m. on April 30th. It happened on Grandeur Avenue, a residential area. Details of what started the fight or who else was involved were not disclosed.

Simpson had worked with the Pender County Sheriff’s office since 2019. He was promoted to detective in January of 2021. Simpson’s personnel records show that he was suspended without pay for one day on February 4th, but we do not know why.

Simpson resigned from his job as a detective on Wednesday. He has a court date scheduled in Onslow County on July 26.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.