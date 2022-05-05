Senior Connect
National Day of Prayer marked by ceremony at Hampstead Gazebo

Individuals from several Faith communities in Pender County gathered at the Gazebo in Hampstead to mark the National Day of Prayer.
Individuals from several Faith communities in Pender County gathered at the Gazebo in Hampstead to mark the National Day of Prayer.(WECT)
By Jon Evans
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Individuals from several Faith communities in Pender County gathered at the Gazebo in Hampstead on Thursday to mark the National Day of Prayer.

Congress officially designated this day of observance in 1952, asking people to turn to God in prayer and meditation.

Bishop Luis Zarama from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Raleigh made the trip to Pender County to participate in the ceremony. Bishop Zarama prayed for the church around the world

Others including Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler and Carolyn Moser, the Director of Pender County’s Health and Human Services, led the gathering in prayers for government, family, business and the media. Dr. Steven Hill, the Superintendent of Pender County Schools, took part in his individual capacity, asking the group to pray for educators and all those associated with education.

The Pender East Ministerial Association, which includes faith leaders from across Pender County, organized and sponsored this year’s service..

