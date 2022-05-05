Law enforcement gathers to remember fallen officers at Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department held their annual Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony Thursday morning, May 5.

New Hanover County Captain David MacAlpine will be added to a memorial following his death from Covid-19 last year.

“In his adult life he served his country as a very proud united states marine prior to assuming his role as deputy sheriff in law enforcement. Capt Mac had a very huge heart for his service to his family, country community and others,” said New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon.

Per the Officer Down Memorial Page, 616 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in the U.S. during 2021. Of those, 438 were due to Covid-19.

