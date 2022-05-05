Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Law enforcement gathers to remember fallen officers at Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony

The Wilmington Police Department held their annual Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony Thursday morning, May 5.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department held their annual Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony Thursday morning, May 5.

New Hanover County Captain David MacAlpine will be added to a memorial following his death from Covid-19 last year.

“In his adult life he served his country as a very proud united states marine prior to assuming his role as deputy sheriff in law enforcement. Capt Mac had a very huge heart for his service to his family, country community and others,” said New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon.

Per the Officer Down Memorial Page, 616 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in the U.S. during 2021. Of those, 438 were due to Covid-19.

WPD Peace Officers Memorial
WPD Peace Officers Memorial(WECT)
WPD Peace Officers Memorial 2022
WPD Peace Officers Memorial 2022(WECT)
WPD Peace Officers Memorial
WPD Peace Officers Memorial(WECT)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Marcos Montiel-Lopez and Bianca Leon-Perez
Two being held under $10 million bonds after drug bust in Wilmington
UNCW graduates
Upcoming commencement ceremonies may impact traffic
Individuals from several Faith communities in Pender County gathered at the Gazebo in Hampstead...
National Day of Prayer marked by ceremony at Hampstead Gazebo
Hurricane Preparedness Week: Evacuation routes
Hurricane Preparedness Week: Evacuation routes
Hurricane Preparedness Week: Evacuation routes
Hurricane Preparedness Week: Evacuation routes