Large law enforcement presence spotted at State Port in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several Wilmington Police Department vehicles responded to the State Port in Wilmington late Wednesday night.

The WPD cruisers were spotted with lights flashing near the Shipyard Boulevard entrance to the port. A law enforcement source told WECT News that an SUV overturned on the property, but that has not been confirmed with any officials with the North Carolina State Port Authority or the State Highway Patrol.

The entrance to the State Port from Shipyard Blvd. is blocked by police cruisers and motorists are not allowed to turn onto River Rd. from Shipyard Blvd.

WECT did talk with a media relations representative who said any details regarding the incident at the State Port would have to come from the State Highway Patrol. WECT is waiting for a call back.

