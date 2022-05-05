Kick off your weekend with the Superb Beach Soccer Festival at Carolina Beach!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Superb Beach Soccer Festival is the perfect combination of sand, competition, soccer and fun.

This year’s tournament will be located in Carolina Beach from Friday, May 6th to Sunday, May 8th.

On Friday the 6th, there will be a free kids clinic featuring several special guests.

The guests include:

Ben Astroga, Former U.S. Men’s National Beach Soccer player and current U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Beach Soccer Assistant Coach

Ryan Gillispie, Former U.S. Men’s Beach Soccer National team member

Allen Charles, Former U.S. Men’s Beach Soccer National team member

The kids clinic will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. by the Carolina Beach Boardwalk.

All games will be played on Saturday and Sunday and will be from youth to adult. They will each play a three-game minimum.

Registration to play in the festival has ended, but you can still come out and cheer on the players!

