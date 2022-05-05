Senior Connect
“If you can prepare, then you’re ready:” Wilmington Police encourage pedestrian safety after recent fatalities

Wilmington Police are pushing to increase pedestrian safety
By Zach Solon
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s busiest roads are also among its most dangerous. More than 20 people have died after being hit by a car since the start of 2021.

Wilmington police are encouraging drivers and pedestrians to take extra precautions when driving, walking across or next to the road, especially as crowds flock to the city during the summer tourist season.

“Just make sure that you’re aware of your surroundings,” said Officer Michael Brannon. “If you’re going to cross the street, make sure that you look at the driver before you enter the roadway. Make eye contact, make sure that they see you and you see them.”

Brannon works with WPD’s traffic unit and says pedestrians should walk with the mindset that drivers on the road do not see them.

Officers also encourage thinking about the route you are going to take, what intersections or trouble areas you may come across, and plan ahead if you need to avoid an oncoming car.

“Always look farther ahead than you’re expecting. Look beyond the vehicle in front of you, look beyond 50 to 150 feet in front of you,” said Brannon. Try and ascertain what’s getting ready to happen, not what’s directly in front of you. If you can prepare, then you’re ready.”

Officials say simply paying attention can be the difference between life and death.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

