First Alert Forecast: keying-in on a cool-down

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of a cold front, daytime temperatures will continue to ping the steamy 80s and spotty storms may dot the Cape Fear radar through Saturday. Behind the front, fresh northerly breezes ought to extinguish most of the humidity and rain chances and open a temperature pattern of 70s for highs and 50s for lows beginning Mother’s Day.

