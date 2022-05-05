Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: keying-in on a cool-down

By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of a cold front, daytime temperatures will continue to ping the steamy 80s and spotty storms may dot the Cape Fear radar through Saturday. Behind the front, fresh northerly breezes ought to extinguish most of the humidity and rain chances and open a temperature pattern of 70s for highs and 50s for lows beginning Mother’s Day.

Dig into the details with your seven-day planning forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook even deeper into May with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

For this North Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week or any time, visit your comprehensive storm guide at wect.com/hurricane.

