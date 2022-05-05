Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with homemade guacamole and margaritas on Cape Fear Cooking

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On today’s Cinco de Mayo edition of Cape Fear Cooking, Bill Murray is joined by Tower 7 and K38 to make a margarita and guacamole recipe.

Margarita mix from Tower 7 Baja Mexican Grill:

Add a small amount of Grand Marnier to top off the drink and you’re done!

Salt the rim of the glass by coating the rim with lime and pouring a little salt on top, then pour the mixed drink into the glass

Add a sour mix to taste, such as lemon and/or lime juice.

One shot of your favorite tequila, they recommend Dos Amigos

Guacamole from K38 Baja Grill:

Start with avocados, carefully cut right down the middle and peel. A good avocado should be soft to the touch and have some browning on the exterior.

Squash the avocado and add it to a large bowl

Add equal parts diced tomato and onion

Add a healthy amount of cilantro

Mix a small amount of lime juice with a little minced garlic and salt to taste. Then, pour it into the bowl.