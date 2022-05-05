Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with homemade guacamole and margaritas on Cape Fear Cooking

How to make some delicious guac for Cinco de Mayo
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On today’s Cinco de Mayo edition of Cape Fear Cooking, Bill Murray is joined by Tower 7 and K38 to make a margarita and guacamole recipe.

Margarita mix from Tower 7 Baja Mexican Grill:

  • One shot of your favorite tequila, they recommend Dos Amigos
  • 1/2 shot of a citrange orange liqueur
  • Add ice
  • Add a sour mix to taste, such as lemon and/or lime juice.
  • Mix the drink
  • Salt the rim of the glass by coating the rim with lime and pouring a little salt on top, then pour the mixed drink into the glass
  • Add a small amount of Grand Marnier to top off the drink and you’re done!

Guacamole from K38 Baja Grill:

  • Start with avocados, carefully cut right down the middle and peel. A good avocado should be soft to the touch and have some browning on the exterior.
  • Squash the avocado and add it to a large bowl
  • Add equal parts diced tomato and onion
  • Add a healthy amount of cilantro
  • Mix a small amount of lime juice with a little minced garlic and salt to taste. Then, pour it into the bowl.
  • Mix it all together, and you’re done!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Willie Stargell 5k in 2021
Willie Stargell 5K Road Race set for Saturday
Nine homes and businesses are included in the 18th annual Rose Garden Tour
Stop and Smell the Roses: 18th annual Rose Garden Tour set for this weekend
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Theatre teacher needs racks for costume closet
Art at the Harbor Way Gardens
Harbor Island Garden Club celebrates its 70th anniversary with Art at the Harbor Way Gardens event