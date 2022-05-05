Senior Connect
Brunswick County Deputies involved in head-on collision

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - Two Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were involved in a head-on collision on Old Georgetown Road at Sirwood Trail.

Both deputies and the driver of the other car were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, and one of the deputies has already been released.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is still investigating the wreck.

