Boiling Spring Lakes captain promoted to chief of police

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Boiling Spring Lakes has announced that Kevin Smith will be the new chief of police.

“After almost 10 years of service with the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department, I am humbled to assume the position of Chief of Police,” said Smith, who currently serves as a BSLPD captain.

According to a city release, Smith will officially begin in the position on May 24. Previously, Smith worked in law enforcement in Navassa and Boiling Spring Lakes for 14 years.

Smith continued his education long after he graduated from the basic law enforcement program at Brunswick Community College in 2008. In 2017 he earned an Associate of Art: Criminalistics and Criminal Science degree from Liberty University, and he continued his studies at the school to earn a Bachelor of Science in 2019.

“I am thrilled that Kevin Smith has been chosen as the next Chief of Police for Boiling Spring Lakes. Captain Smith is a dedicated Law Enforcement professional who has earned the respect and admiration of his fellow officers,” said Greg Jordon, the current police chief.

