Wilmington seeks public comments on Greenfield Park Master Plan

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington Parks and Recreation is seeking public input on their Greenfield Park Master Plan.

“Have ideas for Greenfield Park? Join us for a public input meeting on Saturday,” writes the city on Facebook.

People can visit a drop-in style meeting at the Hugh Morton Amphitheater at Greenfield Lake on Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can also submit comments via an online survey and learn more about the meeting by calling the city at 910-342-2794. The Hugh Morton Amphitheater is located on 1941 Amphitheatre Drive.

