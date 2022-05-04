Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

U.S. Customs seize 460 counterfeit Rolex watches from China worth $10.1 million

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers recently seized two large shipments of...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers recently seized two large shipments of counterfeit Rolex watches.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports officers in Indianapolis seized two shipments that contained hundreds of counterfeit Rolex watches at the end of April.

Officials said the shipments contained 460 watches that were arriving from Honk Kong en route to Brooklyn, New York. Officers reported the vendor had a history of fraudulent shipments and these shipments were deemed counterfeit by their trade intelligence.

The agency said if the counterfeit watches were genuine, they would’ve been valued at $10.1 million based on the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

“No one buys a luxury brand watch expecting it to fail or fall apart. As consumers increasingly purchase from online or third-party vendors, our officers are at the frontline to guard against defrauders expecting to make money selling fake merchandise,” said Chicago Director of Field Operations LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke.

During the month of April, CBP officers in Indianapolis reported they had seized three shipments of counterfeit watches that, if real, would have been worth $20 million.

“This is just another example of the work our officers do to protect consumers and the U.S. economy,” said Jeremy Brodsky of the Port Director-Indianapolis. “Our officers are at the frontline protecting the U.S. economy and guarding against criminals making money by selling fake merchandise.”

Officials said the rapid growth of e-commerce enables consumers to search for and easily purchase millions of products through online vendors. The easy access gives counterfeit and pirated goods more ways to enter the U.S. economy.

Consumers who believe they have purchased counterfeited products can submit a report here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Jamie Avery Jr., 28, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, arson and...
Man charged after trying to set 1-year-old on fire, sheriff says
Many questions remain in the case, including motive and the relationship between the suspect...
Man accused of trying to set infant on fire; another child found hurt
Several Wilmington Police Department vehicles responded to the State Port in Wilmington late...
Large law enforcement presence spotted at State Port in Wilmington
New Hanover County fully approved a 72-unit, affordable, senior (55+) housing development, but...
City of Wilmington to decide on annexation of county property, neighbors upset about decision
The grants are awarded in addition to the state’s annual, lottery-supported Public School...
Bladen County Schools to receive $17 million needs-based school construction grant