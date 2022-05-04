Stop and Smell the Roses: 18th annual Rose Garden Tour set for this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -

The seed has been planted for the 18th annual Rose Garden Tour. The event that is free and open to the public will blossom Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Each garden will feature a variety of roses. There are over 300 species of the flower.

There are nine homes and businesses on the tour this year. There are five locations in Wilmington, three in Leland and one in Bolivia.

The following locations are on the tour:

1. 1148 Edgewater Dr., Wilmington

2. 6206 Mallard Dr., Wilmington

3. 5451 Eastwind Rd., Wilmington

4. 20 Forest Hills Dr., Wilmington

5. 601 Hollingsworth Dr., Wilmington

6. 1245 Lillibridge Dr., Leland

7. 1005 Beaumont Ct., Leland

8. 1160 Willow Pond Ln., Leland

9. Brunswick County Botanical Garden bReferendum Dr NE, Bolivia

The annual tour is sponsored by the Wilmington Cape Fear Rose Society.

