New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Board of Education meetings have been intense lately, and Tuesday night was no exception.

Almost 20 people signed up to speak to the board, and many parents brought up hot topic issues.

“I don’t really feel like they listen to me,” said Parent Natosha Tew.

Tew is a parent, and she’s also the Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Wilmington’s Fire Department. She’s been very vocal at past meeting about COVID-19, masks, and vaccines. She says, she doesn’t feel like she’s being heard.

“I go there to speak to the parents, because that’s what’s important,” she said. “I really feel like there’s no on listening to me on that board. It really made me feel like they don’t really don’t care.”

On Tuesday night, she got up to speak about COVID-19 protocols among other issues, and when her time was up, she kept talking. That’s when School Board Chair Stephanie Kraybill asked that she be removed by sheriff’s deputies. Tew wasn’t the only parent that signed up to speak, several parents got up to voice their concerns.

“We come here month after month because we love the children,” one woman said during public comment. “If you think we are coming here for any other reason, you’re not only inadequate, you’re insane.”

Even though the meeting did get heated, parents say they aren’t done coming back to voice their concerns.

“I fight for you. I fight for those kids. Because that’s what’s important. The kids are the most important thing,” Tew said. “I will be here every school board meeting.”

The board was also expected to vote on amending their suspension policy so that no child under 8, or third grade, could be suspended unless it involves drugs, weapons or assault incidents.

The board adjourned the meeting without finishing their agenda and will vote on Policy 4351 at a future date.

