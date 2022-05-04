Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Board of Education meetings have been intense lately, and Tuesday night was no exception.

Almost 20 people signed up to speak to the board, and many parents brought up hot topic issues.

“I don’t really feel like they listen to me,” said Parent Natosha Tew.

Tew is a parent, and she’s also the Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Wilmington’s Fire Department. She’s been very vocal at past meeting about COVID-19, masks, and vaccines. She says, she doesn’t feel like she’s being heard.

“I go there to speak to the parents, because that’s what’s important,” she said. “I really feel like there’s no on listening to me on that board. It really made me feel like they don’t really don’t care.”

On Tuesday night, she got up to speak about COVID-19 protocols among other issues, and when her time was up, she kept talking. That’s when School Board Chair Stephanie Kraybill asked that she be removed by sheriff’s deputies. Tew wasn’t the only parent that signed up to speak, several parents got up to voice their concerns.

“We come here month after month because we love the children,” one woman said during public comment. “If you think we are coming here for any other reason, you’re not only inadequate, you’re insane.”

Even though the meeting did get heated, parents say they aren’t done coming back to voice their concerns.

“I fight for you. I fight for those kids. Because that’s what’s important. The kids are the most important thing,” Tew said. “I will be here every school board meeting.”

The board was also expected to vote on amending their suspension policy so that no child under 8, or third grade, could be suspended unless it involves drugs, weapons or assault incidents.

The board adjourned the meeting without finishing their agenda and will vote on Policy 4351 at a future date.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Tevin Vann (Source: NHCSO)
New trial ordered for man convicted in killing of woman and her unborn child

Latest News

New Hanover County Board of Education meetings have been intense lately, and Tuesday night was...
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated
The City of Wilmington refused to appeal the case any further, leaving the City Council able to...
City Council approves refunds to homeowners for short-term rental ordinance fees
Nine area homes and businesses are on this year’s Rose Garden Tour
Stop and Smell the Roses: 18th annual Rose Garden Tour set for this weekend
Nine homes and businesses are included in the 18th annual Rose Garden Tour
Stop and Smell the Roses: 18th annual Rose Garden Tour set for this weekend