Leland police release identity of man found in pond

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland police say the body of 48-year-old Andrew Kincaid was found in a pond Monday morning in Waterford.

“According to detectives, Mr. Kincaid last contacted family members Sunday evening and was discovered by first responders around 9 a.m. Monday,” town officials stated in a news release. “Police were on scene for about eight hours Monday. Any information regarding cause of death is pending autopsy and toxicology results.

