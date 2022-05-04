Hurricane Preparedness Week: Now is the time to get your home ready for hurricane season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Now is the time to take steps to secure and protect your property before hurricane season starts.

It is much easier to do these things now instead of waiting for the first storm to threaten our region.

One of the first things you should do is to make sure your home is ready for the season. You should start with your roof. Make sure you patch up and repair any loose shingles since the roof is your first line of defense in securing your house from water and wind damage. After you secure your roof, it is time to clean out your gutters. Clean gutters allow for the free and unobstructed flow of water around your home. Continue to keep your gutters clean throughout the season.

Next, you will want to have a plan for your windows. Every year, more and more residents are opting to install storm shudders. Of course, old fashioned plywood also works as well. Make sure you purchase these items well before a storm and have a plan on how to get these items properly installed. At minimum, make sure you seal windows around your house with caulking to keep moisture out from wind-blown rain.

As the storm gets closer, there are other things you’ll need to do. Make sure you pack up or back up valuable pictures. Also make sure you have important insurance policy information either printed out or accessible on your computer or phone. Next, make sure you have plenty of fuel for generators, grills, and, of course, your car.

Finally, just prior to the storm, bring in or secure loose items from outside. Anything not brought inside or secured has the potential to become a flying projectile in high winds.

Finally, if you live in a flood-prone area consider getting plenty of sandbags to protect your home from rising water.

Fortifying your home now against moisture and wind will give you a big leg up if a tropical storm or hurricane threatens southeastern North Carolina.

