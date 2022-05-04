Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: staying summery for now

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, May 4, 2022...
By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week continues this Wednesday and so does your First Alert Weather Team’s series of special reports on Carolina in the Morning and WECT News at 6. Hurricane Season officially starts in less than one month!

Your First Alert Forecast keeps the balmy breezes flowing and toasty temperatures going Wednesday. Most Cape Fear communities will have another afternoon of 80s and a 90 or two may mix in far inland. As spotty, locally heavy storms could punctuate the day, keep an eye to the western sky and your WECT Weather App!

Later in your First Alert Forecast, cooler breezes will install 70s for high temperatures and 50s for lows around Mother’s Day. Beyond that, offshore low pressure development - with cool, gusty winds and longshore and rip currents - appears possible. Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you posted in any case!

Catch the best available details in your seven-day planning forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into May with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

Visit your convenient, comprehensive hurricane preparedness guide - made for the Cape Fear Region - at wect.com/hurricane.

