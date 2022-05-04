First Alert Forecast: staying summery for now

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week continues this Wednesday and so does your First Alert Weather Team’s series of special reports on Carolina in the Morning and WECT News at 6. Hurricane Season officially starts in less than one month!

Keep an eye to the western sky and your WECT Weather App for spotty, locally heavy storms between 3 and 11 p.m. Wednesday. If your backyard is like mine, it's been missing the isolated rains of late, so I'll cross my fingers for ya! Here's how our latest "future radar" sees it... pic.twitter.com/OdTqB1rf32 — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) May 4, 2022

Your First Alert Forecast keeps the balmy breezes flowing and toasty temperatures going Wednesday. Most Cape Fear communities will have another afternoon of 80s and a 90 or two may mix in far inland. As spotty, locally heavy storms could punctuate the day, keep an eye to the western sky and your WECT Weather App!

Later in your First Alert Forecast, cooler breezes will install 70s for high temperatures and 50s for lows around Mother’s Day. Beyond that, offshore low pressure development - with cool, gusty winds and longshore and rip currents - appears possible. Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you posted in any case!

Catch the best available details in your seven-day planning forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into May with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

Visit your convenient, comprehensive hurricane preparedness guide - made for the Cape Fear Region - at wect.com/hurricane.

